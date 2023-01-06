All eyes on corporate earnings: 3 stocks that look attractive

The brokerage firm has upgraded the rating on Schaeffler India Limited (SIL) to buy for an unchanged 12-month target price of ₹3,328, based on the robust demand outlook for its automotive and industrial businesses, and comfortable valuations, post 18% correction in stock prices. With strong backing from the parent company, SIL can seek to take advantage of the electrification and hybridisation trend. Sharekhan expects the company’s earnings to post a 35.2% CAGR during CY2021-CY2023E, driven by a 29.4% revenue CAGR and a 110-bps improvement in EBITDA margin from 17.5% in CY2021 to 18.6% in CY2023E.

