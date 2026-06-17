All eyes on Kevin Warsh: Will the new US Fed Chair set the tone for rate cuts?

US Fed meeting: The US Federal Reserve begins its two-day monetary policy meeting on June 16, with investors across the globe closely watching what will be the first policy review under new Fed Chair Kevin Warsh. While markets overwhelmingly expect the US central bank to keep interest rates unchanged, attention is likely to be focused on Warsh's commentary and the Fed's outlook for inflation, growth and future rate cuts.

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The policy announcement comes at a time when the US economy is sending mixed signals. Economic growth remains resilient and the labour market continues to hold firm, but inflation pressures have resurfaced, partly due to elevated energy prices in recent months.

At the same time, a preliminary agreement between the United States and Iran to end their conflict has eased concerns over oil supply disruptions and may help cool inflationary pressures if a lasting deal is eventually reached.

At its previous meeting, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) voted to keep the federal funds rate unchanged in the 3.5%-3.75% range as policymakers balanced persistent inflation concerns against an evolving economic backdrop.

Why are markets focused on Kevin Warsh's first Fed meeting? While the interest-rate decision itself may not surprise investors, market participants are keenly watching Warsh's first press conference as Fed Chair.

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According to Viram Shah, Founder and CEO of Vested Finance, the leadership transition may prove more important than the actual policy decision.

"It's hard to call any of this with certainty, so I wouldn't want to. The way it looks right now, a hold seems likely and the market's broadly leaning that way but things can shift. To me the more interesting question isn't the rate, it's the new Chair."

Shah noted that Warsh has previously indicated a preference for reducing the amount of forward guidance offered by the central bank. As a result, investors may receive fewer clues about future policy moves than they have become accustomed to under previous Fed leadership.

For Indian investors with exposure to US markets, Shah believes it would be unwise to interpret a single policy meeting as a definitive signal for investment decisions. He pointed out that inflation remains somewhat elevated and that some market participants are still discussing the possibility of a rate hike later this year. Given the uncertainty, he suggested that investors focus on diversification and maintain a long-term perspective rather than reacting to short-term market developments.

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How are inflation, oil prices and the Iran deal shaping the Fed's outlook? Meanwhile, Nachiketa Sawrikar, Boston-based fund manager of the Artha Global Multiplier Fund, believes the Fed is likely to remain in a wait-and-watch mode despite continued economic strength.

According to Sawrikar, recent US economic data indicate that growth remains robust and the labour market has not shown meaningful signs of weakness. At the same time, both monthly and annual inflation readings have moved higher, creating a complicated backdrop for policymakers.

Sawrikar noted that the prolonged disruption in the Strait of Hormuz since the Fed's March meeting had kept energy prices elevated, raising the risk that inflation could stay above the central bank's comfort level for longer than expected. While core inflation has moderated somewhat, higher energy costs have complicated the path back to the Fed's 2% inflation target.

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However, he believes the recent decline in oil prices following the new Iran agreement has reduced pressure on the Fed and given Warsh greater flexibility as he takes charge of the central bank.

"That said, the recent decline in oil prices following the new Iran agreement has reduced pressure on the Federal Reserve to alter its current easing bias. It also provides incoming Chairman Kevin Warsh with some breathing room as he assumes leadership of the Fed."

Sawrikar added that without the moderation in oil prices, policymakers may have been forced to move away from their easing bias and adopt a more neutral policy stance.

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Looking ahead, he expects broad policy continuity under Warsh, at least in the near term. According to Sawrikar, the new Fed Chair is likely to focus on establishing credibility by maintaining a strong anti-inflation stance while preserving flexibility for future policy adjustments.

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"We expect him to emphasize that a rate cut remains possible later this year, provided inflation continues to moderate alongside lower energy prices. Markets are likely to view Warsh's first meeting positively, as it should reinforce continuity while preserving the possibility of future policy easing."

For now, the consensus expectation remains unchanged: the Fed is likely to keep rates on hold. Yet with a new chair at the helm, easing inflation concerns, and uncertainty surrounding global energy markets, investors may find that the message accompanying the decision matters far more than the decision itself.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.