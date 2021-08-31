Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking , said: “It’s been a phenomenal move in Nifty as it inched from 16,000 to 17,000 in August month, after spending nearly two months in consolidation. Going ahead, participants will first react to GDP data in early trade on Wednesday i.e. September 1. Besides, the auto sales will also start pouring in. We reiterate our bullish view on markets, with a focus on stock selection. The catch-up move in banking would now be the next deciding factor for the prevailing momentum to continue."