All Nifty Metal stocks in the green in 2024 so far, Hindustan Zinc gave multibagger returns; what lies ahead?
Metal stocks have surged in Indian markets, setting new records in 2024 YTD. Nifty Metal constituents have shown positive returns over 1 and 3 years. Industrial metal price spikes have boosted investor confidence.
In recent times, metal stocks have notably outperformed in the Indian financial markets. The sectoral index as well as many stocks in this sector have regularly set new record highs and consistently achieved significant milestones.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started