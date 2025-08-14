All Time Plastics IPO listing date today. GMP, experts signal decent debut of shares in stock market today

All Time Plastics IPO Listing: All Time Plastics shares are set to get listed in the Indian stock market today. The initial public offering (IPO) of the plastic houseware products company saw decent response from investors, and the equity shares will be listed today.

All Time Plastics IPO listing date is today, 14 August 2025. The mainboard IPO was open from August 7 to August 11. All Time Plastics IPO shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Thursday, August 14, 2025, the equity shares of ALL TIME PLASTICS LIMITED shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘B’ Group of Securities,” a notice on the BSE said.

All Time Plastics shares will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Thursday, August 14, 2025, it added, and the stock will be available for trading from 10:00 AM.

Ahead of the share listing, a look at the trends in All Time Plastics IPO grey market premium (GMP) can signify the estimated listing price of the shares. All Time Plastics IPO GMP today and experts indicate listing with a decent premium in the stock market today.

Here’s what All Time Plastics IPO GMP today signals:

All Time Plastics IPO GMP Today All Time Plastics shares are commanding a positive trend in the unlisted market with a higher grey market premium (GMP). According to market observers, All Time Plastics IPO GMP today is ₹20 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, All Time Plastics shares are trading higher by ₹20 apiece than their issue price.

All Time Plastics IPO Listing Price All Time Plastics IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the stock would be ₹295 apiece, which is at a 7.27% premium to the IPO price of ₹275 per share.

Analysts also expect All Time Plastics shares to list with a premium on BSE and NSE today.

“All Time Plastics IPO GMP stands at ₹9 – ₹10, pointing to a likely debut near ₹284 – ₹285 — roughly 3.3% above the top end. FY24 revenue crossed ₹800 crore, with steady margins supported by long-term contracts and a growing organised retail market. However, high export dependence exposes it to currency fluctuations and global demand swings,” said Harshal Dasani Business Head, INVasset PMS

He noted that All Time Plastics IPO’s fresh issue of ₹280 crore will fund capacity expansion and automation, while the ₹120.6 crore OFS enables partial promoter divestment. The company supplies plastic houseware and kitchenware to leading global retailers, with exports forming a substantial revenue base.

All Time Plastics IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The bidding for the public issue commenced on Thursday, August 7, and concluded on Monday, August 11. The IPO allotment date was August 12, and All Time Plastics IPO listing date is today, August 14. All Time Plastics shares are set to be listed on BSE and NSE.

All Time Plastics IPO price band was set at ₹260 to ₹275 per share. The company raised ₹400.60 crore at the higher-end of the price band. The IPO was a combination of fresh issue of 1.02 crore equity shares amounting to ₹280 crore, and offer-for-sale (OFS) of 43.85 lakh equity shares aggregating to ₹120.60 crore.

All Time Plastic IPO has been subscribed 8.34 times in total, according to NSE data. The retail portion was booked 5.14 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) category was subscribed 13.47 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) segment received 10.15 times subscription.

Dam Capital Advisors, and Intensive Fiscal Services are the book running lead managers and Kfin Technologies is the All Time Plastics IPO registrar.