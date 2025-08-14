All Time Plastics share price falls over 10% after strong listing. Buy, sell or hold?

All Time Plastics share price plunged over 10% after making a strong debut in the Indian stock market today. The initial public offering (IPO) of the plastic houseware products company received decent demand, and All Time Plastics IPO listing date was today, August 14.

All Time Plastics shares were listed at ₹314.30 apiece on the BSE, a premium of 14.3% to its issue price of ₹275 per share. The stock was listed with 13.2% premium on NSE at ₹311.30 apiece.

After the strong listing, All Time Plastics share price slumped and traded lower. The stock plunged as much as 10.64% from its listing price to ₹280.85 apiece on the BSE. However, it was still above its IPO price.

All Time Plastics IPO listing was better than the Street estimates as indicated by the grey market premium (GMP). All Time Plastics IPO GMP today and experts signaled listing with 8% premium.

Here’s what investors should do with All Time Plastics IPO shares after the listing.

Should you buy, sell or hold All Time Plastics shares after listing? All Time Plastics is a leading manufacturer and exporter of plastic houseware, kitchenware, bath-ware, tableware, children’s products, and storage containers. It operates primarily on a B2B model, manufacturing plastic consumer ware designed for everyday household use, often as white-label manufacturing for clients and exports its products to over 25 countries.

“All Time Plastics shares listed on the stock exchanges at a premium over the IPO price, reflecting strong market interest. We advise investors to hold the stock for a long term, as operating performance continues to be strong,” said SimranJeet Singh Bhatia, Senior Equity Research Analyst- Equity, Almondz Global.

Sourav Choudhary, MD, Raghunath Capital notes that the All Time Plastics IPO listing with a robust premium underscores healthy underlying demand, driven by strong subscription across QIB, NII, and retail segments.

“In the short term, All Time Plastics share price may consolidate in the ₹290 – ₹320 range as traders book profits. Medium-term prospects remain supported by capacity expansion, brand equity, and enduring client partnerships, while the long-term view is underpinned by a scalable business model and diverse customer base,” said Choudhary.

He recommends accumulating All Time Plastics shares on dips for structural growth.

At 2:25 PM, All Time Plastic shares were trading at ₹apiece on the BSE, down 10.18% from its listing price, and up 2.65% from its issue price.