All you need to know about futures and options trading, MintGenie tells you

On the other hand, in the case of options — a trader has a choice to buy or sell the equity any time during the duration of the contract i.e. one has the right but not an obligation to buy or sell the security. There are two types of options: the ‘call’ option where a trader has an option to buy the stock at the predetermined price anytime during the contract and the ‘put’ option where the trader has the option to sell the stock when it reaches a specific price.