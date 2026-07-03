Allcargo Global debuts on NSE, BSE following demerger from Allcargo Logistics

Allcargo Global Limited has listed its shares on the NSE and BSE under the ticker symbol AGL, completing the Allcargo Group’s demerger and restructuring. The Group now has four focused entities to drive sustainable growth in logistics and supply chain.

A Ksheerasagar
Published3 Jul 2026, 06:09 PM IST
With the listing of Allcargo Global, the company said the Allcargo Group now comprises four strategically focused listed entities.
With the listing of Allcargo Global, the company said the Allcargo Group now comprises four strategically focused listed entities.

Allcargo Global Limited, an independent entity demerged from Allcargo Logistics Limited, has successfully listed its shares on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) under the ticker symbol "AGL."

The listing marks the completion of the Allcargo Group’s demerger and restructuring process, which was initiated four years ago to create sharper corporate structures and enhance operational focus.

Commenting on the development, Shashi Kiran Shetty, Founder and Chairman, Allcargo Group, said, “Four decades ago, we began this journey with a single vision—to connect Indian trade with the world. Today, that vision stands realised in four independent, technology-driven businesses, each free to chart its own course and create its own value.”

"As Allcargo Global strengthens its leadership in LCL global consolidation, FCL, air freight, and door-to-door services amid a rapidly evolving global trade landscape, it carries forward that same ambition and reaffirms India’s growing stature as a global economic, manufacturing, and logistics powerhouse," he further added.

Adarsh Hegde, managing director, Allcargo Global, said, "The listing signals the beginning of an exciting phase for our international supply chain business. With a strong global footprint and a market-leading position in Less than Container Load (LCL) consolidation, we are focused on driving sustainable growth and delivering technology-driven integrated logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide.

"This strategic independence provides us with greater flexibility to pursue growth opportunities and create long-term value for customers, partners, and shareholders globally," Adarsh Hegde added.

With its successful listing today, the Group believes that Allcargo Global Limited is well-positioned to accelerate its growth journey while strengthening its technology-driven international supply chain offerings.

Also Read | Startups lean on insiders as IPO pricing gets tougher
Also Read | Atharva Polyplast IPO allotment date likely today. Check details

Group now operates through four listed entities

With the listing of Allcargo Global, the company said the Allcargo Group now comprises four strategically focused listed entities. Allcargo Global Limited houses the international supply chain operations, while Allcargo Logistics is focused on domestic supply chain logistics.

Allcargo Terminals operates container freight stations and inland container depots, while TransIndia Real Estate develops real estate and logistics infrastructure assets. The company said this strategic reorganisation underscores the Group's commitment to building focused businesses capable of delivering sustainable growth and long-term stakeholder value.

The strategic reorganisation underscores the group's commitment to building focused businesses capable of delivering sustainable growth and long-term stakeholder value. Allcargo Global Limited begins trading today alongside the Group's other three listed entities.

Also Read | IC Electricals IPO day 1: GMP shows 44% listing pop; key details of SME IPO
Also Read | Knack Packaging IPO Day 3: Issue subscribed 66.74x so far. Apply or not?

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

A Ksheerasagar

Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments. <br><br> He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom. <br><br> During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles. <br><br> He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements. <br><br> His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.

IPO Listing
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeMarketsStock MarketsAllcargo Global debuts on NSE, BSE following demerger from Allcargo Logistics
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.