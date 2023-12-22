Allcargo Logistics share price jumps over 9% after boards approve business restructuring
Allcargo Logistics share price jumped 9.5% after the approval of business restructuring, creating a new company called Allcargo ECU Limited. Allcargo Logistics share price opened at ₹299.55 apiece on BSE today, reaching an intraday high of ₹312.05 and an intraday low of ₹299.40.
