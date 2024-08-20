Allcargo Logistics share price surges 12% on business update boost

Shares of Allcargo Logistics opened at ₹62 against its previous close of ₹61.52 and soon vaulted 11.6 per cent to touch the level of ₹68.65. The stock, however, cooled off later. Around 10:15 am, it traded 8.63 per cent higher at ₹66.83 apiece. The BSE Sensex was 0.60 per cent up at 80,910 at that time.(More to come)