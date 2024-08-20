Hello User
Allcargo Logistics share price surges 12% on business update boost

Nishant Kumar

Allcargo Logistics share price witnessed a sharp jump of about 12 per cent in morning trade on BSE on Tuesday, August 20, buoyed by its healthy monthly operational update.

Allcargo Logistics share price witnessed a sharp jump of about 12 per cent in morning trade on BSE on Tuesday, August 20, buoyed by its healthy monthly operational update.

Shares of Allcargo Logistics opened at 62 against its previous close of 61.52 and soon vaulted 11.6 per cent to touch the level of 68.65. The stock, however, cooled off later. Around 10:15 am, it traded 8.63 per cent higher at 66.83 apiece. The BSE Sensex was 0.60 per cent up at 80,910 at that time.(More to come)

