Allcargo Logistics to consider delisting proposal on Aug 27

Allcargo Logistics to consider delisting proposal on Aug 271 min read . 12:05 PM IST
Shashi Kiran Shetty and Talentos Entertainment, the promoters of India's largest cargo company, have proposed to buy out 29.99% stake held by public shareholders
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Shashi Kiran Shetty and Talentos Entertainment, the promoters of India's largest cargo company, have proposed to buy out 29.99% stake held by public shareholders
MUMBAI : The promoters of Allcargo Logistics have proposed to delist the company's shares from stock exchanges as part of efforts to trim the outstanding debt.
The promoters of Allcargo Logistics have proposed to delist the company's shares from stock exchanges as part of efforts to trim the outstanding debt.
Shashi Kiran Shetty and Talentos Entertainment, the promoters of India's largest cargo company, have proposed to buy out 29.99% stake held by public shareholders, which amounts to about 7.37 crore shares.
Shashi Kiran Shetty and Talentos Entertainment, the promoters of India's largest cargo company, have proposed to buy out 29.99% stake held by public shareholders, which amounts to about 7.37 crore shares.
The promoter group entities hold nearly 70.01% stake in the company or nearly 17.2 crore shares each with a face value of Rs2, the company said in regulatory filings at stock exchanges.
The company's board of directors is scheduled to meet on August 27 to consider the proposal. At 10:45 am, Allcargo Logistics stock was locked in 20% upper circuit at Rs130.80.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated