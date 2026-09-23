Allcargo Terminals share price jumps 7% after this monthly business update - Stock up 20% in 6 months

Allcargo Terminals share price jumped more than 7% in morning trade on the BSE on Wednesday, 23 September, boosted by its business update for the month of August. Allcargo Terminals shares opened at ₹25.49 against their previous close of ₹24.26 and surged as much as 7.1% to an intraday high of ₹25.99.

Allcargo Terminals August business update In an exchange filing on 22 September, Allcargo Terminals said its total volumes in August rose 6% year-on-year and 5% month-on-month to 65,6000 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units).

In July, the company's total volume was 62,700 TEUs, clocking a growth of 8% year-on-year and 13% month-on-month.

Meanwhile, in a separate exchange filing on 22 September, the company announced the appointment of Pranav Choudhary (DIN: 08123475) as the managing director of the company.

Allcargo Terminals share price trend The stock is up about 22% over the last six months, as per the BSE data.

However, year-to-date, it is down 9%, compared to a 12% fall in the equity benchmark Sensex. Allcargo Terminals shares hit their 52-week high of ₹37.94 on 25 September last year, then fell to their 52-week low of ₹18.41 on 30 March this year.

Allcargo Terminals FY26 financial performance According to Allcargo Terminals' annual report for the financial year 2025-26 (FY26), its revenue from operations stood at ₹820.80 crore in FY26, up 8.3% from ₹757.81 crore in FY25.

Profit after tax (PAT) for the year rose 46.2% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹44.21 crore from ₹30.23 crore in FY25.

EBITDA came at ₹161.35 crore in GY26, up 25.6% YoY, while EBITDA margin climbed to 19.7% to from 17% in FY25.

Technical outlook for the stock According to Vipin Kumar, AVP-Research at Globe Capital Market, after a decline from its all-time high of ₹76, ATL has been consolidating in a narrow range of ₹22 to ₹28.30 for the past six months.

Kumar believes a break on either side of this range is essential for the next short-term move in that direction.

"A decisive close above ₹28.30 could lead the stock toward the ₹34– ₹35 levels in the near term; conversely, a fall below ₹22 could drag it back to its all-time low around the ₹18 level, said Kumar.

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