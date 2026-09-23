Allcargo Terminals share price jumps 7% after this monthly business update - Stock up 20% in 6 months

Allcargo Terminals shares opened at 25.49 against their previous close of 24.26 and surged as much as 7.1% to an intraday high of 25.99.

Nishant Kumar
Updated23 Sep 2026, 10:44 AM IST
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Allcargo Terminals share price jumped over 7% in Wednesday's session after the August business update.
Allcargo Terminals share price jumped over 7% in Wednesday's session after the August business update. (an AI-generated image for representational purposes)

Allcargo Terminals share price jumped more than 7% in morning trade on the BSE on Wednesday, 23 September, boosted by its business update for the month of August. Allcargo Terminals shares opened at 25.49 against their previous close of 24.26 and surged as much as 7.1% to an intraday high of 25.99.

Allcargo Terminals August business update

In an exchange filing on 22 September, Allcargo Terminals said its total volumes in August rose 6% year-on-year and 5% month-on-month to 65,6000 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units).

In July, the company's total volume was 62,700 TEUs, clocking a growth of 8% year-on-year and 13% month-on-month.

Meanwhile, in a separate exchange filing on 22 September, the company announced the appointment of Pranav Choudhary (DIN: 08123475) as the managing director of the company.

Allcargo Terminals share price trend

The stock is up about 22% over the last six months, as per the BSE data.

However, year-to-date, it is down 9%, compared to a 12% fall in the equity benchmark Sensex. Allcargo Terminals shares hit their 52-week high of 37.94 on 25 September last year, then fell to their 52-week low of 18.41 on 30 March this year.

Allcargo Terminals FY26 financial performance

According to Allcargo Terminals' annual report for the financial year 2025-26 (FY26), its revenue from operations stood at 820.80 crore in FY26, up 8.3% from 757.81 crore in FY25.

Profit after tax (PAT) for the year rose 46.2% year-on-year (YoY) to 44.21 crore from 30.23 crore in FY25.

EBITDA came at 161.35 crore in GY26, up 25.6% YoY, while EBITDA margin climbed to 19.7% to from 17% in FY25.

Technical outlook for the stock

According to Vipin Kumar, AVP-Research at Globe Capital Market, after a decline from its all-time high of 76, ATL has been consolidating in a narrow range of 22 to 28.30 for the past six months.

Kumar believes a break on either side of this range is essential for the next short-term move in that direction.

"A decisive close above 28.30 could lead the stock toward the 34– 35 levels in the near term; conversely, a fall below 22 could drag it back to its all-time low around the 18 level, said Kumar.

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Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

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