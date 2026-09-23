Allcargo Terminals share price jumps 7% after this monthly business update - Stock up 20% in 6 months

Allcargo Terminals share price jumped more than 7% in morning trade on the BSE on Wednesday, 23 September, boosted by its business update for the month of August. Allcargo Terminals shares opened at ₹25.49 against their previous close of ₹24.26 and surged as much as 7.1% to an intraday high of ₹25.99.

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Allcargo Terminals August business update In an exchange filing on 22 September, Allcargo Terminals said its total volumes in August rose 6% year-on-year and 5% month-on-month to 65,6000 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units).

In July, the company's total volume was 62,700 TEUs, clocking a growth of 8% year-on-year and 13% month-on-month.

Meanwhile, in a separate exchange filing on 22 September, the company announced the appointment of Pranav Choudhary (DIN: 08123475) as the managing director of the company.

Allcargo Terminals share price trend The stock is up about 22% over the last six months, as per the BSE data.

However, year-to-date, it is down 9%, compared to a 12% fall in the equity benchmark Sensex. Allcargo Terminals shares hit their 52-week high of ₹37.94 on 25 September last year, then fell to their 52-week low of ₹18.41 on 30 March this year.

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Allcargo Terminals FY26 financial performance According to Allcargo Terminals' annual report for the financial year 2025-26 (FY26), its revenue from operations stood at ₹820.80 crore in FY26, up 8.3% from ₹757.81 crore in FY25.

Profit after tax (PAT) for the year rose 46.2% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹44.21 crore from ₹30.23 crore in FY25.

EBITDA came at ₹161.35 crore in GY26, up 25.6% YoY, while EBITDA margin climbed to 19.7% to from 17% in FY25.

Technical outlook for the stock According to Vipin Kumar, AVP-Research at Globe Capital Market, after a decline from its all-time high of ₹76, ATL has been consolidating in a narrow range of ₹22 to ₹28.30 for the past six months.

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Kumar believes a break on either side of this range is essential for the next short-term move in that direction.

"A decisive close above ₹28.30 could lead the stock toward the ₹34– ₹35 levels in the near term; conversely, a fall below ₹22 could drag it back to its all-time low around the ₹18 level, said Kumar.

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Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

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