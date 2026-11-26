Shares of Allied Blenders and Distillers have rallied nearly 50% over the past six months, but the stock may have further room to climb, according to Elara Securities. The brokerage has initiated coverage on the liquor maker with a Buy rating and a target price of ₹1,000, implying an upside of around 25% from its closing price of ₹803 on 23 November 2026.

In its initiation report, Elara said Allied Blenders is transitioning from a mass-market whisky franchise into a diversified, premium-led spirits company. It believes the company's focus on premiumisation, portfolio expansion, distribution growth and backward integration could drive a sharp improvement in earnings and profitability over the coming years.

The brokerage expects Allied Blenders to deliver an earnings per share (EPS) compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40% between FY26 and FY29, significantly higher than the peer median of around 25%. It believes sustained execution on its growth plans could also support a valuation rerating towards peer multiples.

Elara has valued the stock at 49 times its December 2028 estimated earnings, in line with the peer median, to arrive at its target price of ₹1,000. The stock currently trades at 47 times FY28 estimated price-to-earnings (P/E).

Premium portfolio expansion to drive growth A key part of Allied Blenders' growth strategy is expanding its presence in the Prestige and Above (P&A) segment. Its ICONiQ White brand has played a significant role in building this franchise, helping the company deliver a 13% revenue CAGR in the P&A category between FY23 and FY26.

Elara expects ICONiQ White to remain the company's primary growth driver, contributing around 75% of P&A volumes by FY29. The next phase of expansion is likely to come from new launches and brand renovation, including Deluxe Vodka, The Indian Edit in the mid-Prestige segment, an in-house single malt planned by FY29, and a refreshed Officer's Choice Blue offering.

The brokerage expects P&A revenue to grow at a CAGR of around 18% between FY26 and FY29. In the mass-premium segment, it projects 9% sales growth, supported by a similar increase in volumes and stable realisations, as the business recovers from its contraction during FY23–FY26. OC Brandy and SUMO whisky, which have emerged as millionaire brands, are expected to support this recovery.

Backward integration to improve margins Beyond premiumisation, Elara sees backward integration as another important driver of Allied Blenders' profitability. The company has announced capital expenditure of around ₹16 billion since October 2024, of which approximately 58% is earmarked for extra neutral alcohol (ENA), a key input in spirits manufacturing.

The planned investments are expected to increase the company's owned ENA capacity by 3.6 times by FY30, improving self-sufficiency and reducing exposure to input-cost volatility. Investments in PET packaging, malt and bottling facilities in Moradabad, along with potential benefits from the UK free trade agreement, could further support margin expansion.

Elara expects Allied Blenders' gross margin to increase by around 290 basis points to 48.5% by FY29, from 45.6% in FY26. EBITDA margin is projected to expand by approximately 410 basis points to 17.9%, compared with 13.8% in FY26.

The brokerage also expects return on equity (ROE) to reach 25% and return on capital employed (ROCE) to touch 23% by FY29, at or above the peer median. Free cash flow to the firm (FCFF) is likely to turn sharply positive in FY29, following elevated capital expenditure during FY27 and FY28.

Distribution expansion offers another growth opportunity Geographical expansion is another potential growth lever. Allied Blenders' sales remain concentrated in Uttar Pradesh and Telangana, which together account for around 40% of its Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) revenue.

The company already has a presence across more than 80,000 retail outlets, covering over 90% of retail width in its served markets. Elara believes a broader product portfolio could help it deepen its presence in large markets such as Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, where the P&A segment has a higher share.

The brokerage also sees opportunities to expand exports and strengthen the company's presence in the defence channel through the Canteen Stores Department (CSD). Allied Blenders currently exports to 42 countries and aims to increase this reach to more than 50.

While portfolio expansion, capacity creation and distribution growth could support the company's next phase of expansion, execution will remain a key monitorable. Elara's Buy rating rests on the expectation that these initiatives will translate into faster earnings growth and stronger returns over the medium term.