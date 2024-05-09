Almost 100% potential upside! Citi says stars finally aligning for Vodafone Idea; sees it hitting ₹25 in bull case
Global brokerage Citi Research sees potential for nearly 100% upside in Vodafone Idea stock, setting a target price of ₹25. Key assumptions include higher tariff hikes, subscriber additions, decline in AGR debt, and improved net debt/EBITDA ratio by FY28E.
The stars are finally aligning for Vodafone Idea, believes global brokerage house Citi Research. After an almost 87 percent jump in Vodafone Idea in the last one year, the brokerage expects another almost 100 percent potential upside in the telecom stock in its bull case scenario.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started