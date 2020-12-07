Alok Industries, Deepak Nitrite, 9 more small caps may become mid caps in Jan

Alok Industries, Deepak Nitrite, 9 more small caps may become mid caps in Jan2 min read . Updated: 07 Dec 2020, 07:10 AM IST
ICICI Securities expects 11-12 switches between mid and small caps in the stock market.
AMFI is expected to release a fresh list for categorisation of stocks into large caps, mid caps, and small caps, based on average market cap for H2CY20 by January 5, 2021. ICICI Securities expects 11-12 switches between mid and small caps in the stock market. Sebi defines 1st-100th company in terms of full market capitalization in the stock market as large cap companies. Next 101st-250th company in terms of full market capitalization as mid cap companies and 251st company onwards as small caps in the stock market.
Small caps to mid caps
Here is the list of small cap stocks that the brokerage believes will become mid caps, along with their probability of doing so.
Stock, Avg. market cap ( ₹bn), Current market Cap ( ₹bn), Avg market cap rank, Probability
Laurus Labs, 130, 172, 195, High probability
Indiamart Inter., 116, 147, 207, High probability
Navin Fluo.Intl., 103, 131, 219, High probability
Dixon Technolog., 100, 133, 224, High probability
Alok Industries, 100, 108, 226, High probability
Astrazeneca Phar, 98, 113, 227, High probability
Deepak Nitrite, 96,115, 229, High probability
Bombay Burmah, 90, 90, 241, High probability
Suven Pharma, 85, 97, 246, High probability
Granules India, 84, 105, 247, Low probability
Multi Comm. Exc., 83, 80, 248, Low probability
Mid caps to small caps
Here is the list of mid cap stocks that the brokerage believes will be classified as small caps, along with their probability of doing so.
Stock, Avg. market cap ( ₹bn), Current market Cap ( ₹bn), Avg market cap rank, Probability
CESC, 80, 80, 254, Low probability
TTK Prestige, 80, 80, 255, Low probability
Tata Chemicals, 80, 109, 256, Low probability
Kajaria Ceramics, 79, 108, 257, High probability
SKF India, 76, 78, 260, High probability
Apollo Tyres, 76, 108, 261, High probability
JM Financial, 75, 79, 263, High probability
Chola Financial, 74, 100, 265, High probability
V-Guard Inds., 73, 83, 267, High probability
PVR, 65, 73, 281, High probability
Symphony, 60, 58, 298, High probability
Future Retail, 52, 42, 324, High probability
The stock market has witnessed a high volatility this year. Currently,the BSE Sensex is at its all time high of 45,079. The stocks markets are over 60% up from their lows in the March, when the announcement of national lockdown amid coronavirus was announced. These many changes in stocks on the basis of market capitalisation were expected.
As per SEBI circular dated 6th Oct’17, mutual funds have one month to align their portfolios as per the fresh list. Multicap schemes that choose to remain multicap schemes will have upto the same time for rebalancing their schemes as per the fresh guidelines.
