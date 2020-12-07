Alok Industries, Deepak Nitrite, 9 more small caps may become mid caps in Jan

AMFI is expected to release a fresh list for categorisation of stocks into large caps, mid caps, and small caps, based on average market cap for H2CY20 by January 5, 2021. ICICI Securities expects 11-12 switches between mid and small caps in the stock market. Sebi defines 1st-100th company in terms of full market capitalization in the stock market as large cap companies. Next 101st-250th company in terms of full market capitalization as mid cap companies and 251st company onwards as small caps in the stock market.

Small caps to mid caps

Here is the list of small cap stocks that the brokerage believes will become mid caps, along with their probability of doing so.

Stock, Avg. market cap ( ₹bn), Current market Cap ( ₹bn), Avg market cap rank, Probability

Laurus Labs, 130, 172, 195, High probability

Indiamart Inter., 116, 147, 207, High probability

Navin Fluo.Intl., 103, 131, 219, High probability

Dixon Technolog., 100, 133, 224, High probability

Alok Industries, 100, 108, 226, High probability

Astrazeneca Phar, 98, 113, 227, High probability

Deepak Nitrite, 96,115, 229, High probability

Bombay Burmah, 90, 90, 241, High probability

Suven Pharma, 85, 97, 246, High probability

Granules India, 84, 105, 247, Low probability

Multi Comm. Exc., 83, 80, 248, Low probability

Mid caps to small caps

Here is the list of mid cap stocks that the brokerage believes will be classified as small caps, along with their probability of doing so.

Stock, Avg. market cap ( ₹bn), Current market Cap ( ₹bn), Avg market cap rank, Probability

CESC, 80, 80, 254, Low probability

TTK Prestige, 80, 80, 255, Low probability

Tata Chemicals, 80, 109, 256, Low probability

Kajaria Ceramics, 79, 108, 257, High probability

SKF India, 76, 78, 260, High probability

Apollo Tyres, 76, 108, 261, High probability

JM Financial, 75, 79, 263, High probability

Chola Financial, 74, 100, 265, High probability

V-Guard Inds., 73, 83, 267, High probability

PVR, 65, 73, 281, High probability

Symphony, 60, 58, 298, High probability

Future Retail, 52, 42, 324, High probability

The stock market has witnessed a high volatility this year. Currently,the BSE Sensex is at its all time high of 45,079. The stocks markets are over 60% up from their lows in the March, when the announcement of national lockdown amid coronavirus was announced. These many changes in stocks on the basis of market capitalisation were expected.

As per SEBI circular dated 6th Oct’17, mutual funds have one month to align their portfolios as per the fresh list. Multicap schemes that choose to remain multicap schemes will have upto the same time for rebalancing their schemes as per the fresh guidelines.