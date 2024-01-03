comScore
Alok Industries share price rallies another 12% on Reliance Industries’ fund infusion; stock up 36% in three sessions

 Livemint , Written By Ankit Gohel

Alok Industries shares trading volume spiked to 19 crore shares on January 3 as compared to its one-week average of 3 crore shares and one-month average of 4 crore shares. (Image: iStock)Premium
Alok Industries share price rallied over 12% to touch a 52-week high on Wednesday, extending the stellar rally seen this week. The stock jumped as much as 12.18% to 29.01 apiece on the BSE.

Alok Industries shares have risen nearly 36% in three trading sessions, while the stock is up 49% in the past three months.

The trading volume of Alok Industries shares spiked to 19 crore shares on January 3 as compared to its one-week average of 3 crore shares and one-month average of 4 crore shares.

On January 2, Alok Industries share price witnessed a sharp rally of 20%

Alok Industries share price surges 20% after Reliance Industries invests 3,300 crore

The rally in textiles manufacturer’s shares comes after the billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) invested 3,300 crore in the company by subscribing to preferential shares.

In a regulatory filing on January 2, Alok Industries said it has allotted preference shares to RIL upon receipt of subscription money of 3,300 crore.

The company’s board in November approved the issue of preference shares to Reliance Industries at a dividend rate of 9% on a private placement basis. These preference shares will be redeemable at par at any time at the company’s option within a period not exceeding 20 years from the date of allotment, according to the company.

Also Read: Tata Steel share price falls over 2% as Kotak downgrades the stock to 'reduce' from ‘buy’. Here are 5 reasons why

Reliance Industries held 40.01% stake in Alok Industries as of the September 30, 2023. JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Co owned 34.99% stake in the textile company.

Alok Industries reported a net loss of 175 crore in the September quarter, narrowing down from 192 crore loss in Q2FY23. The company's operating profit improved 200% sequentially to 36 crore in Q2FY24.

At 1:20 pm, Alok Industries shares were trading 8.35% higher at 28.02 apiece on the BSE. Meanwhile, Reliance Industries share price was trading 0.20% lower at 2,605.75 apiece on the BSE.

Published: 03 Jan 2024, 01:21 PM IST
