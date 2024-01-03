Alok Industries share price rallied over 12% to touch a 52-week high on Wednesday, extending the stellar rally seen this week. The stock jumped as much as 12.18% to ₹29.01 apiece on the BSE.

Alok Industries shares have risen nearly 36% in three trading sessions, while the stock is up 49% in the past three months.

The trading volume of Alok Industries shares spiked to 19 crore shares on January 3 as compared to its one-week average of 3 crore shares and one-month average of 4 crore shares.

On January 2, Alok Industries share price witnessed a sharp rally of 20%

The rally in textiles manufacturer’s shares comes after the billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) invested ₹3,300 crore in the company by subscribing to preferential shares.

In a regulatory filing on January 2, Alok Industries said it has allotted preference shares to RIL upon receipt of subscription money of ₹3,300 crore.

The company’s board in November approved the issue of preference shares to Reliance Industries at a dividend rate of 9% on a private placement basis. These preference shares will be redeemable at par at any time at the company’s option within a period not exceeding 20 years from the date of allotment, according to the company.

Reliance Industries held 40.01% stake in Alok Industries as of the September 30, 2023. JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Co owned 34.99% stake in the textile company.

Alok Industries reported a net loss of ₹175 crore in the September quarter, narrowing down from ₹192 crore loss in Q2FY23. The company's operating profit improved 200% sequentially to ₹36 crore in Q2FY24.

At 1:20 pm, Alok Industries shares were trading 8.35% higher at ₹28.02 apiece on the BSE. Meanwhile, Reliance Industries share price was trading 0.20% lower at ₹2,605.75 apiece on the BSE.

