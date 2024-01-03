Alok Industries share price rallies another 12% on Reliance Industries’ fund infusion; stock up 36% in three sessions
Alok Industries shares have risen nearly 36% in three trading sessions, while the stock is up 49% in the past three months.
Alok Industries share price rallied over 12% to touch a 52-week high on Wednesday, extending the stellar rally seen this week. The stock jumped as much as 12.18% to ₹29.01 apiece on the BSE.
