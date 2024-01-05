Alok Industries shares jump around 16%, up for 3rd time this week; here's why
Shares of textiles manufacturer Alok Industries rallied almost 16 percent in trade on Friday, spiking for the 3rd time this week, after Reliance Industries invested ₹3,300 crore in the company by subscribing to preferential shares.
