Shares of textiles manufacturer Alok Industries rallied almost 16 percent in trade on Friday, spiking for the 3rd time this week, after Reliance Industries invested ₹3,300 crore in the company by subscribing to preferential shares. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The stock jumped as much as 15.8 percent to its 52-week high of ₹31.45. Before this, it rose 7 percent on January 3 and hit its 20 percent upper circuit on January 2 (when the announcement was made). However, it shed around 2 percent in the previous session, January 4.

Alok Industries stock trend Just in the 5 sessions of January, the stock has soared 43 percent, extending gains for the 3rd straight month. It rose 8.6 percent in December 2023 and 13 percent in November 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Read here: Kalyan Jewellers shares jump over 4% to hit all-time high on strong Q3 update In the last 1 year, the stock has gained 74 percent and it has skyrocketed 212 percent from its 52-week low of ₹10.07, hit on February 22, 2023.

In a regulatory filing on January 2, Alok Industries said it has allotted preference shares to RIL upon receipt of subscription money of ₹3,300 crore.

The company’s board in November approved the issue of preference shares to Reliance Industries at a dividend rate of 9 percent on a private placement basis. These preference shares will be redeemable at par at any time at the company’s option within a period not exceeding 20 years from the date of allotment, according to the company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Read here: Amid the bull run, why should you invest in long duration debt mutual funds? Meanwhile, in the September quarter, Alok Industries reported a net loss of ₹175 crore, narrowing down from ₹192 crore loss in Q2FY23. The company's operating profit improved 200 percent sequentially to ₹36 crore in Q2FY24.

About Alok Industries Established in 1986, Alok Industries is an integrated textile manufacturer headquartered in Mumbai. It has a strong presence in both the cotton and polyester segments. In the cotton segment, the company is integrated from spinning to weaving, processing, finished fabrics, bedsheets, towels, and garments.

In polyester too, the company is fully integrated, starting from a continuous polymerization plant to the production of chips, POY, FDY, DTY, and PSF. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Read here: HDFC Bank Q3 gross advances up 62.4% to ₹ 24.69 lakh crore In 2020, Reliance Industries, jointly with JM Financial Asset Reconstruction, successfully acquired Alok Industries through the insolvency and bankruptcy law auction conducted by lenders seeking to recover unpaid loans. Reliance Industries held a 40.01 percent stake in Alok Industries as of September 30, 2023. JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Co owned a 34.99 percent stake in the textile company.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!