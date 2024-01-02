Alok Industries share price surges 20% after Reliance Industries invests ₹3,300 crore
Alok Industries, a textile manufacturer, saw its shares jump 20% after Reliance Industries invested ₹3,300 crore in the company.
Shares of Alok Industries, a textiles manufacturer, were locked in the 20% upper circuit limit in today's trade at ₹25.9 apiece. This remarkable spike in shares came after Reliance Industries invested ₹3,300 crore in the company by subscribing to preferential shares, the company said in today's regulatory filing.
