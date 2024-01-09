Alok Industries shares jump 80% in six straight sessions. Experts see more rally
Alok Industries shares today climbed to a new 52-week high of ₹39.05 apiece during the early morning session
Alok Industries shares have been in a bull trend since 2nd January 2024. In these six straight sessions, Alok Industrties share price has been hitting 52-week highs regularly. During the early morning session on Tuesday, Alok Industries shares opened upside and touched a new 52-week high of ₹39.05 per share, logging over an 80 per cent rise in the last six sessions.
