Alok Industries shares slump after Q2 results. Should you buy or hold?

Speaking on the triggers that may fuel Alok Industries shares in short to medium term; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL securities said, "Alok Industries almost doubling its revenue growth on y-o-y basis is the major take away from its Q2FY22 results announced yesterday. Apart from this, Reliance Industries has become its parent company now and the GoI has announced PLI scheme for textile industries as well. So, one should look at buying at this dip rather getting panic from this crash in the textile counter."