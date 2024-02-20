Alpex Solar share price jumps 246% from its IPO price in four trading sessions
Alpex Solar share price skyrocketed by 246.5%, opening at ₹381, touching highs of ₹398.45 and lows of ₹361.80. The IPO received overwhelming response with a subscription status of 324.03 times, aimed at expanding manufacturing capacity and new unit establishment.
Alpex Solar share price today: In just four trading sessions, Alpex Solar share price has soared by 246.5%, making its investors very wealthy. Alpex Solar share price today opened at ₹381 on NSE and touch an intraday high of ₹398.45 apiece and touched an intraday low of ₹361.80, at 11:17 IST. Following a bumper listing at ₹329, Alpex Solar share price jumped to ₹380.80 during the previous trading session. Alpex Solar share price today dropped more than 3% is due to profit booking, but eventually recovered.
