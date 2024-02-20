Alpex Solar share price jumps 246% from its IPO price in four trading sessions

Alpex Solar share price today: In just four trading sessions, Alpex Solar share price has soared by 246.5%, making its investors very wealthy. Alpex Solar share price today opened at ₹381 on NSE and touch an intraday high of ₹398.45 apiece and touched an intraday low of ₹361.80, at 11:17 IST. Following a bumper listing at ₹329, Alpex Solar share price jumped to ₹380.80 during the previous trading session. Alpex Solar share price today dropped more than 3% is due to profit booking, but eventually recovered.

On Thursday, February 15, Alpex Solar share price was listed at ₹329, which was 186.09% higher than the issue price of ₹115.

Investors responded to the Alpex Solar IPO with great enthusiasm; on day three, Alpex Solar IPO subscription status was 324.03 times. The issue was subscribed 82.88 times on day 2, and 30.85 times on day 1, as per data available on chittorgarh.com.

Alpex Solar IPO, which was worth 74.52 crore, consisted of a fresh issue of 64,80,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹10.

Of the net proceeds from the initial public offering, the company planned to use ₹19.55 crore to upgrade and expand its current solar module manufacturing facility, increasing its capacity from 450 MW to 1.2 GW; ₹12.94 crore to establish a new manufacturing unit for its solar module's aluminium frame; ₹20.49 crore to cover its working capital needs; and the remaining capital to be used for general corporate expenses.

Alpex Solar is a Greater Noida-based firm that uses both monocrystalline and polycrystalline cell technology to produce photovoltaic modules. Its product line includes halfcut, mono-perc, and bifacial solar PV modules. Additionally, it provides all-inclusive solar energy solutions, such as engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) of surface- and submersible-class AC/DC solar pumps.

As per company's Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), its listed peer is Insolation Energy Limited (with a P/E of 20.95).

Alpex Solar recorded revenue of ₹183.93 crore for FY23, a rise from ₹156.06 crore for FY22. For H1FY24, the company brought in ₹207.13 crore. Alpex Solar's profit (PAT) was ₹3.74 crore in FY2022-23 and ₹7.05 Lakh in FY2021-22, respectively, while the company's PAT for the first half of the current fiscal year ended in September 2023 was ₹10.02 crore.

“As India aims to achieve zero emissions by 2070, adopting renewable energy plays a critical role in its ambitious plan. To meet market demand for large-sized cells with multi-bus bars (MBB) and the latest types of Mono Perc, Topcon, and Bifacial cells, we are planning to raise funds to expand our business operations by increasing our capacity from 450 MW to 1.2 GW in the existing manufacturing unit.

We are also planning to build a new plant dedicated to producing aluminium frames, eliminating our dependency on imports of the frames from other countries," said Ashwani Sehgal, Chairman & Managing Director of the company, in a press release.

