Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai sold over 30,000 shares in tech giant — Here's how much stake he still holds in Google

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai sold around 30,521 shares in the tech giant in a series of transactions last week (21 January), company disclosures with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (US SEC) showed.

Notably, while insider stake sales are a regular practice among big companies' executives, we take a look at how much stake the Google chief still holds after his latest sale.

How much does Sundar Pichai still own in Google? As per Alphabet's Form 4 filing with the US SEC, Sundar Pichai conducted 12 share sale transactions of 30,521 Class C Capital Stock on 21 January, pocketing a pretty $10.64 million ($10,637,367).

The shares were sold at price range of $320.35-$331.97 over the course of 12 transactions on the same day. The filing showed that Sundar Pichai's direct ownership of Alphabet’s Class C Capital Stock fell to 2,211,872 shares.

The total shareholding by Sundar Pichai in Google parent Alphabet is worth a massive $724 million, at last share price close.

Further, he also owns 227,560 Alphabet's Class A Common Stock. These are not available for trading on the open market and usually only issued to executives for voting rights, conversion rights, ownership and dividend purposes, among others.

Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai's stake sale

Sundar Pichai's stake sale in Alphabet comes amid the company's success with artificial intelligence, as latest data showed Google's Gemini AI has eaten into AI leader ChatGPT's (OpenAI's chatbot) market share. The company is also awaiting approval from the European Union (EU) for $32 billion acquisition of cloud security firm Wiz, likely to come in February.

Amid this, Investing.com reported that analysts have raised their target price for Alphabet stock. Stifel raised its price target for Alphabet to $346, maintaining a Buy rating, while RBC Capital increased its price target for Alphabet to $375, keeping an Outperform rating, it noted.

Alphabet executives stake sale not uncommon: Details Notably, this is not the first time Sundar Pichai has sold stake in Alphabet. As per a report by Marketbeat, prior to the January 2026 trade, Sundar Pichai also sold stock as follows:

Sold 32,500 Alphabet shares on 15 December, at average price of $299.80, for a total value of $9,743,500.

Sold 32,500 Alphabet shares on 3 December, at average price of $319.50, for a total value of $10,383,750.

Sold 32,500 Alphabet shares on 19 November, at average price of $296.64, for a total value of $9,640,800.00.

Sold 32,500 Alphabet shares on 5 November, at average price of $283.48, for a total transaction of $9,213,100.00.

In 2024 too, an Economic Times report noted that Sundar Pichai made at least $30 million from around 20 sales filed over the year — up 90% since the previous year (2023). Meanwhile, other Alphabet executives have also executed share sales over the past year. Here's a look:

Are share sales by company executives a matter of big concern? According to a Capwolf report, share sales by insiders are not always a matter of concern for retail investors. Such decisions are not inherently bad and could be motivated by a number of reasons that do not need a panic response.

The report noted a few factors to consider before investigating further:

Is the sale during time of secondary offerings or vesting schedules? Then it may not be an alarming decision.

Small reductions in holdings could be motivated by financial or funding requirements and not fundamental issues. A 31% cut or higher is definitely red flag territory.

Market price can also be a factor. All stakeholders, including executives may want to make most of high prices and indulge in profit-taking. Here, a thought on valuations may be needed.

Industry trends, such as the influx of AI in the tech sector, is an important factor that could reflect market growth or shake-up. Here too, is is important to track major changes in shareholdings. Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.