Alphabet eyes $3 billion bond sale in Hong Kong, Singapore: How Google parent is leveraging Asian markets amid AI fears

Alphabet Inc, the parent company of Google, is exploring a potential bond sale in Hong Kong and Singapore dollars worth approximately $3 billion, as it looks to diversify its funding sources amid growing investor concerns over artificial intelligence (AI) investments.

According to a Bloomberg report citing people familiar with the matter, the technology giant has held discussions with banks and investors about a possible debt offering as early as this month.

The company is considering raising the equivalent of $1 billion to $1.5 billion through Hong Kong dollar-denominated bonds and around $1.5 billion through Singapore dollar bonds. The proceeds would be used for general corporate purposes, the report said.

However, discussions are still underway, and the size, timing and other details of the proposed transaction could change.

AI spending concerns weigh on technology debt market The potential bond issuance comes at a time when global financial markets are facing renewed volatility following a selloff in artificial intelligence and technology stocks.

Investor concerns have intensified over the growing capital commitments made by major technology companies to develop AI infrastructure. There are also questions about the potential impact of increased regulatory scrutiny of AI-related projects following Democratic gains in the US midterm elections.

Credit spreads for some technology companies have widened, reflecting growing caution among debt investors. The repricing comes after a borrowing surge driven by the AI boom pushed up yields across global debt markets.

Against this backdrop, Alphabet's proposed Asian bond offering could provide an indication of investor appetite for technology-sector debt.

Alphabet steps up global borrowing If completed, the proposed transaction would add to an already busy year of debt issuance by Alphabet.

The company has tapped several international bond markets in 2026, even as investors increasingly scrutinise the scale of spending by major technology companies on AI infrastructure.

Alphabet is among the leading hyperscalers, alongside Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc and Meta Platforms, that have borrowed heavily while committing tens of billions of dollars towards expanding their AI capabilities.

These investments include the development of data centres, computing infrastructure and other resources required to support the growing demand for AI services.

Higher borrowing costs in latest euro bond sale Last week, Alphabet raised €6 billion ($6.7 billion) through a multi-tranche euro-denominated bond offering. It was the company's second euro bond issuance this year.

However, the company paid significantly higher borrowing costs compared with its inaugural euro bond sale in May, reflecting rising investor concerns about the pace and scale of AI-related expenditure.

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The development highlights the changing funding environment for major technology companies as investors demand greater compensation for lending to businesses undertaking massive AI infrastructure investments.

Expanding presence across international debt markets Alphabet has increasingly diversified its funding sources through bond transactions in multiple international currencies.

Apart from its euro-denominated offerings, the company completed its first Australian dollar bond sale in August.

It has also issued bonds denominated in Swiss francs, British pounds, Canadian dollars and Japanese yen during 2026.