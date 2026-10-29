Alphabet Inc. shares: Google parent stock price falls 10% post Q3 earnings | What should investors do?

Alphabet Inc. shares: Alphabet’s shares came under sharp selling pressure after the company reported third-quarter results that fell short of Wall Street’s expectations, with its advertising business raising concerns among investors. GOOG shares plunged more than 10% in after-hours trading on Wednesday, 28 October.

Alphabet shares had been under pressure since the company’s July earnings announcement and came under further selling pressure in after-hours trading following its latest results.

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Alphabet Q3 earnings 2026 Alphabet posted a 25% year-on-year (YoY) rise in revenue to USD 127.6 billion in the September quarter, driven by robust performance in Google Cloud and Search. The technology giant also announced that its annual revenue run rate had reached $500 billion.

According to its earnings release, the company extended its streak of double-digit revenue growth to 13 consecutive quarters. Operating income increased 30% YoY to $40.6 billion, while the operating margin came in at 31.8%.

However, net income attributable to common stockholders fell to $26.2 billion from $35 billion in the corresponding quarter last year. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) also declined to $2.12 from $2.87. Alphabet attributed the decline to an $8.7 billion loss on equity securities, which reduced net income by $6.7 billion.

Google Cloud emerged as the key growth driver, with revenue more than doubling to $30.7 billion, marking a 103% increase from the year-ago period. Alphabet said the growth was fuelled by strong demand for artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure and solutions, core cloud services, and its tensor processing unit (TPU) systems.

Google Cloud's operating income climbed to $11.1 billion from $3.6 billion in the same quarter last year, according to the earnings release.

Meanwhile, revenue from Google Services grew 11% to $96.3 billion, supported by a 12% increase in Google Search and other revenue to $63.4 billion.

Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai said AI investments were contributing to growth in overall Search queries, including commercial searches. He added that the year-on-year growth rate in Search queries had reached its highest level in five years.

GOOG stock price performance Alphabet shares have witnessed mixed performance across different time frames, declining 1.42% over the past five days and 4.57% over the past month. The stock has also fallen 7.32% over the past six months.

However, the google stock has delivered positive returns of 2% year-to-date (YTD) and gained 17% over the past year.

Over the longer term, Alphabet shares have generated substantial wealth for investors, surging 117% over the past five years and delivering an impressive return of 1,052% since listing.

What should investors do? Gaurav Garg, Head - Research, Lemonn, believes that Alphabet’s Q3 results highlight the gap between its AI growth opportunity and near-term profitability expectations. While Google Cloud’s strong performance underscores AI demand, weaker advertising, an earnings miss and negative free cash flow raise concerns over investment returns.

“Its important to remain cautious and wait for the stock to stabilise before considering fresh positions. Existing investors should reassess exposure, as sustained recovery will depend on advertising resilience, cash-flow visibility and capital-spending discipline,” Garg said.