Alphabet share price dips 5% this week. Erodes $200 billion Mcap of Google brand owner

The multinational technology conglomerate and Google's holding company, Alphabet Inc., shares have lost 5 per cent this week, wiping off nearly $200 billion in market capitalisation, according to stock market data.

As of February 7, Alphabet's market capitalisation stands at $2.35 trillion, compared to $2.5 trillion on February 1, according to data collected from Companymarketcap.

Shares of the Google-parent Alphabet dropped in New York after the company announced its fourth-quarter results on February 5.

Alphabet Q4 Results The tech firm's revenues from the Google Cloud business missed analysts' estimates, coming in at $11.96 billion, compared to the analyst estimates of $12.17 billion, as per a Yahoo Finance report.

The results showed that the company's growth slowed down in the Cloud segment compared to the market expectations, and the massive spending structure upset stock market investors as the shares dropped on Wall Street.

Alphabet's revenue from operations rose 12 per cent y-o-y to $96.5 billion in the fourth quarter of the year 2024, according to the official results release. The company also said that the net income witnessed a 28 per cent growth in the October to December quarter compared to the same period a year ago.

“Q4 was a strong quarter driven by our leadership in AI and momentum across the business. We are building, testing, and launching products and models faster than ever, and making significant progress in compute and driving efficiencies,” said Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sundar Pichai in the official statement.

Alphabet Shares Google's holding firm, Alphabet Inc's shares were trading 0.27 per cent lower at $191.08 in the premarket session ahead of Friday's stock market open, compared to ₹$191.60 at the previous market close.

Alphabet shares have lost marginally over 5 per cent this week. However, the shares have given stock market investors over 160 per cent returns in the last five years, and more than 30 per cent returns in the last one-year period.

In 2025, the shares have given investors nearly 1.4 per cent returns on their investment on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

