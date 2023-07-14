Alphalogic Industries shares make a flat debut on BSE SME, lists at ₹961 min read 14 Jul 2023, 10:14 AM IST
Alphalogic Industries Ltd shares were listed flat on the BSE SME exchange at ₹96 per share, same as the IPO's issue price. The company's IPO raised ₹12.88 crore and will be used for working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.
Alphalogic Industries Ltd shares were listed flat on the BSE SME exchange Friday. The stock was listed at ₹96 per share same as the IPO's issue price.
