Alphalogic Industries shares make a flat debut on BSE SME, lists at ₹ 96

1 min read

Alphalogic Industries Ltd shares were listed flat on the BSE SME exchange at ₹96 per share, same as the IPO's issue price. The company's IPO raised ₹12.88 crore and will be used for working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

