Alpine Texworld IPO off to a slow start; subscribed 0.28 times on Day 1; GMP indicates modest listing

The initial public offering (IPO) of Alpine Texworld received a muted response from investors on the first day of bidding, with the issue subscribed just 0.28 times.

By the end of Day 1, the issue had received bids for 34 lakh shares against the 1.20 crore shares on offer, according to exchange data.

Among investor categories, the retail portion was subscribed 0.26 times, while the non-institutional investor (NII) segment was booked 0.31 times. The qualified institutional buyer (QIB) portion was fully subscribed.

Alpine Texworld IPO details The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 1.20 crore equity shares, with no Offer for Sale (OFS) component. Through the public issue, the company aims to raise ₹126 crore by offering shares in the price band of ₹100- ₹105 per share.

The lot size has been fixed at 142 shares, requiring a minimum investment of ₹14,910 for retail investors at the upper end of the price band.

The company plans to utilise the net proceeds to finance the establishment of a new weaving unit at its proposed Manufacturing Unit 3 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, which will expand its grey fabric production capacity. The funds will also be used for the prepayment or repayment of certain borrowings and for general corporate purposes.

The IPO allotment is expected to be finalised on Friday, July 17, while successful applicants are likely to receive their shares in their demat accounts on Monday, July 20.

Refunds for non-allottees are also expected to be initiated on the same day. The stock is tentatively scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on July 21.

Alpine Texworld IPO GMP today As of today, the grey market premium (GMP) for Alpine Texworld stood at ₹5 per share, indicating a likely listing price of around ₹110, representing a premium of 4.76% over the upper end of the issue price band of ₹105.

The GMP reflects the difference between an IPO's issue price and its expected listing price in the unofficial market. However, investors should note that GMP is only an early indicator and should not be the sole basis for an investment decision.

About Alpine Texworld Incorporated in February 2016, Alpine Texworld Ltd is engaged in the dyeing, processing and manufacturing of textiles, with a focus on producing high-quality fabrics.

The company operates two manufacturing facilities equipped with specialised dyeing and finishing capabilities, catering to garment manufacturers and textile traders. Its facilities have an installed annual processing capacity of 6,000 metric tonnes (MT) of cotton and blended yarn.

Alpine Texworld also operates 112 high-speed looms to manufacture a wide range of fabrics, including denim, suiting, shirting and ready-for-dyeing (RFD) fabrics.

As part of its sustainability initiatives, the company has expanded into renewable energy. It commissioned an 820 kW rooftop solar plant at its Unit 1 facility in January 2024, followed by a 5.4 MW ground-mounted solar project in Banaskantha, Gujarat, in March 2025.