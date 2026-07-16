Alpine Texworld IPO sails through on Day 3: Check subscription status, GMP and other key details

The initial public offering (IPO) of Alpine Texworld was fully subscribed on the final day of bidding, driven by strong participation from retail investors.

The issue, which opened on July 14, witnessed a muted response during the first two days. However, a sharp surge in retail demand on the final day helped the IPO sail through, taking the overall subscription to 1.40 times.

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By the close of Day 3, the issue had received bids for 1.68 crore shares against the 1.20 crore shares on offer, according to exchange data.

Among investor categories, the retail portion was subscribed 1.56 times, while the non-institutional investor (NII) segment was booked 1.09 times. The qualified institutional buyers (QIB) portion was also subscribed 1.09 times.

Alpine Texworld IPO details The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 1.20 crore equity shares, with no Offer for Sale (OFS) component. Through the public issue, the company aims to raise ₹126 crore by offering shares in the price band of ₹100- ₹105 per share.

The company plans to utilise the net proceeds to finance the establishment of a new weaving unit at its proposed Manufacturing Unit 3 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, which will expand its grey fabric production capacity. The funds will also be used for the prepayment or repayment of certain borrowings and for general corporate purposes.

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The IPO allotment is expected to be finalised on Friday, July 17, while successful applicants are likely to receive their shares in their demat accounts on Monday, July 20.

Refunds for non-allottees are also expected to be initiated on the same day. The stock is tentatively scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on July 21.

Alpine Texworld IPO GMP today As of today, the grey market premium (GMP) for Alpine Texworld fell to nil, indicating that the stock might list at the same price as the issue price.

The GMP reflects the difference between an IPO's issue price and its expected listing price in the unofficial market. However, investors should note that GMP is only an early indicator and should not be the sole basis for an investment decision.

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About Alpine Texworld Incorporated in February 2016, Alpine Texworld Ltd is engaged in the dyeing, processing and manufacturing of textiles, with a focus on producing high-quality fabrics.

The company operates two manufacturing facilities equipped with specialised dyeing and finishing capabilities, catering to garment manufacturers and textile traders. Its facilities have an installed annual processing capacity of 6,000 metric tonnes (MT) of cotton and blended yarn.

Alpine Texworld also operates 112 high-speed looms to manufacture a wide range of fabrics, including denim, suiting, shirting and ready-for-dyeing (RFD) fabrics.

As part of its sustainability initiatives, the company has expanded into renewable energy. It commissioned an 820 kW rooftop solar plant at its Unit 1 facility in January 2024, followed by a 5.4 MW ground-mounted solar project in Banaskantha, Gujarat, in March 2025.

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Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.