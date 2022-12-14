Textile fabrics manufacturer, Alstone Textiles (India) shares on Wednesday turned ex-bonus and ex-stock split ahead of the record date. The shares were near ₹169.85 apiece on December 13 before correcting into the said corporate actions. The ex-date is the day when the price of equity shares of a company gets adjusted for corporate decisions like bonus issues, stock splits, or dividend payout. Overall, the sentiment in Alstone is positive on BSE and its trading at the upper circuit.
At around 10.07 am, Alstone stock traded at the 5% upper circuit of ₹1.75 apiece. The stock stayed on the upper circuit as of now. After turning ex-bonus and ex-split, the stock's 52-week high is ₹3.48 apiece and the 52-week low is ₹0.15 apiece on BSE. Its market cap is over ₹223 crore.
Alstone is a small-cap stock and is only listed on BSE.
On the previous day, the stock stood at ₹169.85 apiece on BSE.
Also, on Tuesday, Topgain Finance sold 24,954 equity shares in Alstone via a bulk deal in the open market at ₹166.98 per share. On the other hand, Topgain also bought 86,454 equity shares in the company on the same day at a price of ₹167.94 per share.
Under stock split, the company will dividend 1 equity share having a face value of ₹10 each -- into ten equity shares having a face value of Re 1 each fully paid-up. This would mean the stock split is in the ratio of 10:1.
Typically, stock splits mean that already owned equity shares of a listed company are subdivided into a much smaller size of equity shares. The ratio of a stock split is decided by the company's board. The sub-dividend makes the stock cheaper and increases the outstanding number of shares. The move is carried out to improve liquidity by breaking the stock into a smaller size. The face value of the stock reduces as per the ratio of the stock split.
After the stock split, Alstone will carry its bonus issue in the ratio of 9:1. Simply put, the company will issue 9 bonus equity shares on the existing one equity share at a face value of Re 1 each.
In general terms, bonus issues are free additional shares that a listed company offers to their existing shareholders based on their number of shares. The bonus issue is free of cost which means shareholders do not have to pay for these bonus stocks. The face value of bonus shares remains the same.
Alstone fixed December 14 as the record date for determining eligible shareholders for the bonus issue and stock split. That means -- shareholders whose names appear in the registrar by the end of Wednesday will be eligible for receiving 9:1 bonus shares and will see the shares change into a 10:1 sub-division in their Demat accounts.
Since Alstone has a 'T+1' settlement option, the ex-date will also be the same as the record date. Under this settlement option, equity shares bought or sold reflect in the investors' Demat account in 24 hours.
Alstone Textiles is a manufacturer of textiles including Cotton, Woollen, Art Silk, Natural Silk, Readymade Garments, Hosiery, Synthetics Fiber, and Fabric and Mixed Fabrics.
In the six months ended September 30, 2022, the period for FY23, the company's revenue from operations came in at ₹10.92 crore and net profit for the period stood at ₹9.22 crore.
