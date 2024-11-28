Markets
These five aluminium stocks are set to benefit from Russian giant’s production cuts
Equitymaster 6 min read 28 Nov 2024, 12:11 PM IST
Summary
- With alumina prices doubling this year and aluminium prices up 11%, Rusal's plan to reduce production by 6% could be a golden opportunity for Indian aluminium stocks.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Russian aluminium giant Rusal recently shook the global market with its plan to slash output by more than 6%, citing skyrocketing alumina prices and weakening domestic demand. The decision comes amid a surge in alumina prices, which have more than doubled to about $700 a tonne owing to supply disruptions in Guinea, Brazil and Australia.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less