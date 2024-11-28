#4 Tanfac Industries

The company was incorporated in 1974 by Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation as a joint-sector company (managed by both the public and private sectors). It produces aluminium fluoride, anhydrous hydrofluoric acid and more, and is the largest producer of aluminium fluoride acid in India. It is also among the leading producers of hydrofluoric acid and its derivatives. These products are used for things like aluminium smelting and petroleum refining.