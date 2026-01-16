Amagi Media Labs IPO: Issue subscribed 30 times on Day 03; NII, QIB portions see strong demand, GMP signals 7.5% premium

Amagi Media Labs IPO in focus: The IPO of Amagi Media Labs has witnessed a sharp rise in investor interest, particularly from institutional participants, on the final day of bidding, pushing the subscription rate to over 30 times.

The issue, which opened on Tuesday, January 13, closed today. During the three-day bidding period, it attracted bids for 8.2 crore shares against over 2.72 lakh shares on offer, resulting in a subscription rate of 30.24 times, according to exchange data.

The non-institutional buyer segment showed strong interest in the issue, with the quota being subscribed 38.26 times, while the qualified institutional buyer (QIB) portion was subscribed 33 times, and the retail investor portion was subscribed 9.54 times, the exchange data showed.

Amagi Media Labs IPO Details Amagi Media Labs IPO, worth ₹1,788 crore, is priced in the range of ₹343–361 per equity share. It is a combination of a fresh issue of 2.26 crore shares aggregating ₹816 crore and an offer for sale of 2.69 crore shares aggregating ₹972.62 crore.

The company proposes to use proceeds from the issue to strengthen Amagi's technology and cloud infrastructure, fund inorganic growth through acquisitions, and meet general corporate expenses.

The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on Monday, January 19. Successful bidders are likely to receive shares in their demat accounts on Tuesday, December 12, while refunds for non-allottees will also be processed the same day. The stock is slated to list on BSE and NSE on Wednesday, January 21.

In terms of financial performance, the company has reported a rise in total income over the last two financial years, year-on-year. Its total revenue at the end of the September 2025 quarter stood at around ₹734 crore, which is approximately 60% of the company's total income for FY25.

Its net profit remained in the negative zone in FY23, FY24, and FY25, but it has improved its PAT year-on-year. At the end of the September 2025 quarter, the company's PAT stood at ₹6.47 crore.

Amagi Media Labs IPO GMP According to market sources, the grey market premium (GMP) of Amagi Media Labs stood at ₹27 per share as of Friday. This premium implies a potential listing price of around ₹388, signalling a 7.4% upside over the upper IPO price of ₹361.

The grey market premium reflects the additional price investors are willing to pay over the official issue price.

About Amagi Media Labs The company is engaged in cloud-based broadcast and connected TV technology. Founded in 2008, Amagi is backed by marquee investors such as Accel, Avataar Ventures, Norwest Venture Partners, and Premji Invest.

The company enables broadcasters, content owners, and streaming platforms to launch, manage, and monetise live linear channels on Free Ad-supported Streaming TV (FAST) platforms such as Pluto TV, Samsung TV Plus, Roku Channel, and others. Amagi's suite of products includes cloud playout, content scheduling, ad insertion, and data analytics tools.

