Amanta Healthcare share price hits 5% upper circuit after decent listing. Should you buy, hold or sell?

Amanta Healthcare share price was locked-in at 5% upper circuit after making a decent debut in the Indian stock market today. Amanta Healthcare IPO listing date was today, September 9, and the equity shares of the company are listed on BSE and NSE.

Amanta Healthcare shares were listed at ₹135 apiece on NSE, a premium of 7.14% over its issue price of ₹126 per share. On BSE, the stock was listed with a 6.35% premium at ₹134 apiece.

The stock rallied after listing and hit a high of ₹140.65 apiece on the BSE, up 5% from listing price, and up 11.63% from issue price.

Amanta Healthcare IPO listing was in line with muted Street expectations, as indicated by the grey market premium (GMP). Amanta Healthcare IPO GMP today ahead of the listing was ₹9 per share.

Here’s what investors should do with Amanta Healthcare shares after listing:

Should you buy, sell or hold Amanta Healthcare shares after listing? Amanta Healthcare IPO listing on the stock exchanges has been well-received, reflecting strong market confidence in its specialty healthcare offerings.

“Amanta Healthcare is poised to benefit from expansion into high-demand therapeutic categories, deeper penetration into hospital and retail chains, and ongoing product innovation. While short-term volatility may occur due to market rotations, the company’s strong fundamentals and disciplined execution make it well-positioned for sustainable earnings growth and long-term value creation in India’s healthcare sector,” said Kalp Jain Research Analyst, INVasset PMS.

In FY25, Amanta delivered revenue growth of ~18–20%, supported by healthy margins and scale benefits across its product portfolio. The IPO proceeds, primarily intended for capacity expansion and debt reduction, provide a clear pathway for margin improvement and enhanced operational efficiency, he added.

“Early post-listing trading suggests that the market is recognizing the company’s structural growth trajectory and ability to capitalize on sectoral demand trends,” Jain said.

Amanta Healthcare IPO was open from September 1 to 3 and was subscribed 82.61 times in total. The company raised ₹126 crore from the book-building issue which was entirely a fresh issue of 1 crore equity shares, sold at an IPO price band of ₹120 to ₹126 per share.

At 2:30 PM, Amanta Healthcare shares were at ₹140.65 apiece on the BSE, up 5% from listing price, and up 11.63% from its IPO price.

