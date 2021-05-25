Mumbai: Shares of Amara Raja Batteries declined as much as 6% on Tuesday after car battery maker Clarios announced that it would sell 1.71 crore shares or 10% stake in the company via block deal.

At 02:05 pm, Amara Raja stock was at ₹739.80, down 5.6% from its previous close, while the benchmark index, Sensex lost 0.15% to 50576.79. The floor price for the deal was fixed at ₹746 a piece, a 4.8% discount to Monday's closing price.

According to the latest shareholding, Clarios ARBL Holding LP held 40,995,000 shares or 24% stake in Amara Raja Batteries. Post the transaction, its holding in the company will drop to 14%.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services has maintained its neutral rating on the stock as expectations of good earnings growth balances out the increasing threat posed by lithium technology to its auto andindustrial business.

Amara Raja reported a 38% rise in consolidated net profit to ₹189 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 against ₹137 crore for the January-March quarter of 2019-20. Revenue from operations rose 33.02% to ₹2,103 crore for the fourth quarter 2020-21 over ₹1,581 crore in the fourth quarter of 2019-20.

Emkay Global Financial Services too maintained a hold rating, considering the risk of technology disruption in the battery space, also announcement of investments in lithium battery manufacturing capacities, lower-than-expected demand in automotive and industrial segments, and adverse currency/commodity prices.

From the beginning of the calendar year, Amara Raja Batteries has lost 20.38% against a rise of 5.92% in the benchmark index, Sensex.

