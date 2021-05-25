Amara Raja Batteries slips 6% after Clarios sells stake

Amara Raja reported a 38% rise in consolidated net profit to ₹189 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 against ₹137 crore for the January-March quarter of 2019-20. Revenue from operations rose 33.02% to ₹2,103 crore for the fourth quarter 2020-21 over ₹1,581 crore in the fourth quarter of 2019-20.