Amara Raja Energy amongst Vaishali Parekh's stock picks can see more than 5% upside
Stock Market Today- As per Vaishali Parekh Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher,, the Amara Raja Energy had bottomed out near 600 zone and has picked up well recently to move past the 200 period MA. It has strengthened the trend anticipating for further rise till 730-740 zone.
Analysts maintain bullish view on Amara Raja Energy and Mobility Ltd, that saw its share price gain more than 3% during intraday trades on Tuesday.
