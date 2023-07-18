Amara Raja share price drop over 6% on block deal buzz1 min read 18 Jul 2023, 09:50 AM IST
According to reports, 2.72 crore equity shares, representing 15.9% stake in Amara Raja Batteries, changed hands in the block deal.
Amara Raja Batteries share price dropped more than 6% in early Tuesday trade amid reports of a block deal. The stock price of the battery maker fell as much as 6.08% to ₹643.20 apiece on the BSE.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×