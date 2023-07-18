comScore
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Amara Raja share price drop over 6% on block deal buzz
Back

Amara Raja Batteries share price dropped more than 6% in early Tuesday trade amid reports of a block deal. The stock price of the battery maker fell as much as 6.08% to 643.20 apiece on the BSE.

According to reports, 2.72 crore equity shares, representing 15.9% stake in Amara Raja Batteries, changed hands in the block deal.

The shares were sold at an average of 654 apiece, taking the total deal value to 1,788.3 crore, reports said.

As per CNBC-TV18, Clarios ARBL Holding LP is likely the seller of Amara Raja Batteries shares. Clarios ARBL Holding LP was likely to sell its entire 14% stake in the automotive battery maker through the block deal, reports added.

Amara Raja Batteries is the country’s second-largest automotive battery manufacturer. The company had reported consolidated net profit of 139.4 crore in Q4FY23, registering a growth of 41% year-on-year.

Also Read: Sheela Foam shares jump after Kurl-on acquisition. Stock rises 22% in two days

The company's revenue from operations increased by 11.4% to 2,429.4 crore as compared to 2,180.9 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

For the full financial year ending in March 2023, the company's consolidated net profit increased by 35.5% to 694.5 crore from 512.6 crore in FY2022. The consolidated revenue grew by 19.4% to 10,388.2 crore.

The shares of Amara Raja Batteries have risen 35% in the last one year. The stock is up 13% YTD.

At 9:45 am, Amara Raja Batteries share price was trading 5.83% lower at 644.90 apiece on the BSE.

Catch Live Market Updates here

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 18 Jul 2023, 09:52 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout