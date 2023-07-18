Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Amara Raja share price drop over 6% on block deal buzz

1 min read 18 Jul 2023, 09:50 AM IST Livemint ,Edited By Ankit Gohel

Amara Raja Batteries share price dropped more than 6% in early Tuesday trade amid reports of a block deal. The stock price of the battery maker fell as much as 6.08% to 643.20 apiece on the BSE.

According to reports, 2.72 crore equity shares, representing 15.9% stake in Amara Raja Batteries, changed hands in the block deal.

The shares were sold at an average of 654 apiece, taking the total deal value to 1,788.3 crore, reports said.

As per CNBC-TV18, Clarios ARBL Holding LP is likely the seller of Amara Raja Batteries shares. Clarios ARBL Holding LP was likely to sell its entire 14% stake in the automotive battery maker through the block deal, reports added.

Amara Raja Batteries is the country’s second-largest automotive battery manufacturer. The company had reported consolidated net profit of 139.4 crore in Q4FY23, registering a growth of 41% year-on-year.

The company's revenue from operations increased by 11.4% to 2,429.4 crore as compared to 2,180.9 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

For the full financial year ending in March 2023, the company's consolidated net profit increased by 35.5% to 694.5 crore from 512.6 crore in FY2022. The consolidated revenue grew by 19.4% to 10,388.2 crore.

The shares of Amara Raja Batteries have risen 35% in the last one year. The stock is up 13% YTD.

At 9:45 am, Amara Raja Batteries share price was trading 5.83% lower at 644.90 apiece on the BSE.

Updated: 18 Jul 2023, 09:52 AM IST
