At 9:45 am, Amara Raja Batteries share price was trading 5.83% lower at ₹644.90 apiece on the BSE.

The shares of Amara Raja Batteries have risen 35% in the last one year. The stock is up 13% YTD.

For the full financial year ending in March 2023, the company's consolidated net profit increased by 35.5% to ₹694.5 crore from ₹512.6 crore in FY2022. The consolidated revenue grew by 19.4% to ₹10,388.2 crore.

The company's revenue from operations increased by 11.4% to ₹2,429.4 crore as compared to ₹2,180.9 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Amara Raja Batteries is the country’s second-largest automotive battery manufacturer. The company had reported consolidated net profit of ₹139.4 crore in Q4FY23, registering a growth of 41% year-on-year.

As per CNBC-TV18 , Clarios ARBL Holding LP is likely the seller of Amara Raja Batteries shares. Clarios ARBL Holding LP was likely to sell its entire 14% stake in the automotive battery maker through the block deal, reports added.

The shares were sold at an average of ₹654 apiece, taking the total deal value to ₹1,788.3 crore, reports said.

According to reports, 2.72 crore equity shares, representing 15.9% stake in Amara Raja Batteries , changed hands in the block deal.

Amara Raja Batteries share price dropped more than 6% in early Tuesday trade amid reports of a block deal. The stock price of the battery maker fell as much as 6.08% to ₹643.20 apiece on the BSE .

