Amara Raja shares hit 20% upper circuit after subsidiary signs licensing deal with GIB
Amara Raja's shares surged 20% to a new high of ₹1,656 after signing a technical licensing agreement with GIB EnergyX for LFP technology. The agreement aims to enhance manufacturing capabilities and strengthen R&D in lithium battery technology.
Shares of Amara Raja, one of India’s leading battery manufacturers, jumped 20% to touch a new lifetime high of ₹1,656 apiece in today's early morning trade after the company, in an exchange filing on Monday, said that its wholly owned subsidiary, Amara Raja Advanced Cell Technologies (ARACT), has signed a technical licensing agreement with GIB EnergyX Slovakia, a subsidiary of Gotion High-Tech Co. Ltd.
