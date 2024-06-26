Amara Raja shares gain 108% in CY24 so far; what lies ahead for this battery stock?
Amara Raja's stock gained 43% in June and 108% YTD, reaching a record high. The company's partnership with Gotion for Li-ion cell technology is expected to boost its position in the EV battery market, especially for electric passenger vehicles.
After surging 20% in the previous session, shares of Amara Raja, a leading Indian battery manufacturer, extended their gains by 6.70% in today's intraday trade, reaching an all-time high of ₹1,755 per share. Today's rally has pushed the stock to gain 43% in June so far and 108% YTD.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started