Amazon and Meta surge after results, while Apple drops
Meta's stock surged over 14% to a record high $451 after the bell, elevating its market capitalization by $148 billion to $1.16 trillion after the Facebook owner declared its first-ever dividend.
Meta Platforms and Amazon.com added a combined $280 billion in stock market value late on Thursday after the Big Tech duo reported quarterly results that impressed investors, while Apple's value shrank by $70 billion after its results.
