Amazon Prime Memberships in US Gain 8% to New High After Lull
Amazon.com Inc.’s Prime subscription service hit a new high of 180 million US shoppers in March, an increase of 8% from a year earlier, according to Consumer Intelligence Research Partners, which has tracked Amazon memberships since 2014.
