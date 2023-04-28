Amazon Q1 revenue beats estimates

Amazon Q1 revenue beats estimates1 min read . 02:18 AM IST
- The online retailer reported net sales at $127.4 billion in the March quarter of the year
Amazon.com Inc on Thursday reported first quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates.
Resilient demand for online shopping and Amazon’s cloud services businesses boosted its revenues.
The online retailer reported net sales at $127.4 billion in the March quarter of the year.