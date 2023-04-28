Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper Subscribe
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Amazon Q1 revenue beats estimates

Amazon Q1 revenue beats estimates

1 min read . 02:18 AM IST Rajendra Saxena
REUTERS

  • The online retailer reported net sales at $127.4 billion in the March quarter of the year

Amazon.com Inc on Thursday reported first quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates.

Amazon.com Inc on Thursday reported first quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates.

Resilient demand for online shopping and Amazon’s cloud services businesses boosted its revenues.

Resilient demand for online shopping and Amazon’s cloud services businesses boosted its revenues.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

The online retailer reported net sales at $127.4 billion in the March quarter of the year. 

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.