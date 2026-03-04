Amazon shares extend gains for second straight session, jump 4.2% to one-month high

Amazon Inc shares remained higher for the second straight session on Wednesday, March 04, rising 4.2% to the day's high of $217.54, also marking the highest level in a month. The company’s shares surprisingly showed limited reaction to the rising tensions in the Middle East, even as its key cloud units were attacked.

Advertisement

Amazon, along with other major tech companies, is reportedly pulling back some operations in Dubai amid escalating tensions in the Gulf region. Amazon's cloud unit, AWS, said on Monday that drone strikes impacted its facilities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain amid the Middle East conflict.

Amazon said two sites took direct hits, while another suffered nearby blast damage that interrupted power and cooling systems. AWS is Amazon’s cloud computing arm, essentially the digital backbone powering websites, apps, and corporate IT systems across the globe.

The company told corporate employees across the Middle East to shift to remote work and follow local government guidance. Its logistics network, including warehouses and delivery operations, is still running where possible, but corporate activity has slowed, CNBC reported.

Advertisement

Also Read | Wall Street climbs after Trump’s assurance to stabilize oil market

Amazon expanded its logistics footprint in the Middle East following its $600 million acquisition of Souq.com in 2017. The UAE serves as the backbone of this network, which also comprises Amazon marketplaces in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Turkey.

Amazon has not specified how long these delays will last or how much longer deliveries in Abu Dhabi will remain suspended, Mint reported earlier.

For the December-ending quarter, the Nasdaq-listed company reported revenue of $213.4 billion, a 14% increase from the same period last year. Net income for the fourth quarter stood at $21.19 billion, or $1.95 per share, compared with $20 billion, or $1.86 per share, a year ago.

Apart from Amazon, other Magnificent Seven stocks such as Tesla, Meta, Nvidia, Apple, and Microsoft are trading with gains of up to 3%.

Advertisement

Wall Street rebounds The US stock market staged a smart recovery, with the S&P 500 gaining 0.7%, while the Nasdaq Composite moved 1.3% higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 217 points, or 0.4%, as the softening of crude oil prices and the latest jobs data reinforced confidence among investors, even as tensions in the Middle East continued to escalate.

Donald Trump said that the US would provide risk insurance for all maritime trade through the Gulf in an effort to get tankers moving through the Strait of Hormuz.

Also Read | Iran drone attacks may disrupt Strait of Hormuz for months

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.