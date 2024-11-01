Amazon shares gain over 6% on solid Q3 results, revenue forecast up 11% to $188.5 billion

Amazon shares gain over 6 per cent after the company beat analyst estimates in its third-quarter results. Revenue forecast for the fourth quarter raised 11% compared year-on-year. 

Written By Anubhav Mukherjee
Published1 Nov 2024, 11:44 PM IST
Amazon announced its third-quarter results, beating analyst estimates.
Amazon announced its third-quarter results, beating analyst estimates. (AFP)

E-commerce giant Amazon Inc. shares gained over 6 per cent on Friday, November 1, after the company posted stronger-than-expected earnings in its third-quarter results.

Amazon.com Inc. shares rose 6.30 per cent to $198.12 per share as of 1:50 p.m. (EDT) on Friday, compared to $186.40 at its previous close on Thursday. 

Also Read | Amazon leads US stock rally amid rising yields; Exxon, Chevron top Q3 estimates

The company's revenues rose 11 per cent to $158.9 billion for the quarter ending September 30, compared year-on-year. Net profits were up to $15.3 billion, reported the news agency AFP.

Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud computing division, continued its solid performance with an increase in sales of 19 per cent compared year-on-year to $27.5 billion, as per the report.

The strong cloud performance comes during increasing competition for AI-related services from Microsoft and Google. Like its competitors, WS has invested heavily in artificial intelligence, building out data centers and the computing capacity that is required to deliver AI to cloud customers, as per the report. 

Also Read | Harris vs Trump: THESE stocks may swing Wall Street on US elections verdict

Amazon's international segment reported an operating profit of $1.3 billion, compared to a small loss in the same quarter last year. The North American operations showed improvement with the operating profits rising to $5.7 billion, compared year-on-year with $4.3 billion, reported the agency.

The company also recorded a 19 per cent increase in advertising sales as the business takes on more share of revenue on the platform, as per the report.

“As we get into the holiday season, we're excited about what we have in store for customers,” said Andy Jassy, chief executive officer of Amazon highlighting the success of Prime Big Deal Days and noted strong performance from the new Kindle Lineup, as per the agency report. 

Also Read | Chevron eyes possible layoffs in US as part of its $3 billion cost cut measure

Expansion plans and forecast

Amazon's expansion plans regarding its Amazon Pharmacy Same-Day Delivery service to nearly half the US, signalling a continued focus on healthcare services despite some doubts by investors in the sector, as per the report.

The company increased its revenue outlook by 7 per cent to 11 per cent, between $181.5 billion and $188.5 billion for the coming quarter, compared to the same period the previous year, as per the report. 

Also Read | Apple stock tumbles 2% on tepid Q4 revenue forecast amid China weakness

“Amazon continues to be the primary beneficiary of the US consumer's shift to online shopping and a healthy Prime Day helped boost revenues for the retail and ad businesses,” Sky Canaves, principal analyst at Emarketer told the agency. 

“The bind for investors is that Amazon has had to increase AI-related spending for AWS to keep up with demand and defend its market share,” said Canaves as per the report.

But the giant is in “a relatively good position since it has been steadily building (cloud) capacity and faces fewer constraints” than its rivals. The rosy results came a day after Microsoft and Meta failed to impress investors, sending their shares sharply lower even though earnings beat expectations, as per the report.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:1 Nov 2024, 11:44 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsAmazon shares gain over 6% on solid Q3 results, revenue forecast up 11% to $188.5 billion

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

149.70
07:18 PM | 1 NOV 2024
1.05 (0.71%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

145.00
07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
2.3 (1.61%)

Tata Power share price

445.20
07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
5.15 (1.17%)

Bandhan Bank share price

183.65
07:10 PM | 1 NOV 2024
1.4 (0.77%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Jubilant Pharmova share price

1,273.00
06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
60.65 (5%)

UTI Asset Management Company share price

1,369.00
06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
32.3 (2.42%)

Fortis Healthcare share price

632.70
06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
6.6 (1.05%)

Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

1,328.65
07:18 PM | 1 NOV 2024
13.15 (1%)
More from 52 Week High

Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

1,545.00
06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
-67.25 (-4.17%)

ICICI Securities share price

833.45
06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
-32.85 (-3.79%)

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

966.70
06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
-30.35 (-3.04%)

Narayana Hrudayalaya share price

1,235.60
06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
-36.75 (-2.89%)
More from Top Losers

Brigade Enterprises share price

1,244.80
07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
71.75 (6.12%)

PCBL share price

432.15
07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
21.35 (5.2%)

Piramal Pharma share price

281.85
07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
13.45 (5.01%)

Jubilant Pharmova share price

1,273.00
06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
60.65 (5%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    81,355.00170.00
    Chennai
    81,361.00170.00
    Delhi
    81,513.00170.00
    Kolkata
    81,365.00170.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.98/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.80/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.