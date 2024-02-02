Amazon shares rise 8% as AI-fueled cloud biz powers Q4 revenue growth, sales up 14%
Amazon expects its capital expenses this year to increase to support growth of AWS including additional investments in generative AI and large language models
Amazon.com beat fourth-quarter revenue expectations on Thursday as new generative AI features in its cloud and ecommerce businesses spurred robust growth during the critical holiday period. Investors cheered the results, sending Amazon shares up as much as eight per cent in trading after the market close.
